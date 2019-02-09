CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Coast Guard from Air Station Clearwater deployed a number of assets and crews to help with Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts in the Bahamas.

MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters were used along with health service technicians on Andros Island as a rapid-response team.

The crew members announced they were successful in rescuing 19 people from the Marsh Harbour Clinic to the Nassau International Airport Monday.

In total, four Jayhawk aircrews finished five medical evacuations with people ranging from children to the elderly in different medical conditions.

"As Hurricane Dorian began to make its way toward the Bahamas, the Coast Guard pre-positioned several surface assets in Key West and positioned Jayhawk helicopter crews on Andros Island to be able to respond to the devastation created by Hurricane Dorian," the Coast Guard announced in a statement.

The Coast Guard says it plans to continue its search for people starting early Tuesday.

Coast Guard officials are warning the public to stay out of the water, evacuate if necessary, secure belongings, stay clear of the beaches, be prepared, stay informed and to not rely on social media for distress or assistance calls.

The Florida National Guard has already activated more than 4,400 soldiers and airmen as Hurricane Dorian continues to churn in the Atlantic near the Bahamas.

