Cleveland Animal Protective League receives 20 cats from shelters impacted by Hurricane Ian

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Animal Protective League (APL) received 20 cats on Friday that had previously been available for adoption in shelters that were impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Those cats are now available for adoption at the Cleveland APL.

According to a release form the Cleveland APL, The BISSELL Pet Foundation coordinated and funded a transport flight of more than 100 homeless cats and dogs from Florida. The cats who arrived at the Cleveland APL were homeless and awaiting adoption at Polk County Animal Services in Winterhaven, FL, prior to Hurricane Ian’s landfall.

“The Cleveland APL is devoted to helping our partner shelters locally, but when tragedy hits we are always willing to step in and help our friends,” said Cleveland APL Director of Operations Ayse Dunlap in a statement. “We feel for our friends in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian, and hope that by helping to clear kennel space in local shelters, pets who were displaced by the storm can quickly be reclaimed by their families. Additionally, we know that adopters in Northeast Ohio are just as eager to help and will find these very friendly cats homes in no time!”

To meet any of the cats that are currently available for adoption, visit the Cleveland APL during their open hours. Click here for more information.

"Shelters are full across the country, and we are grateful for the organizations making room for shelter pets from Florida during this difficult time," said Cathy Bissell, founder of the BISSELL Pet Foundation. "The BISSELL Pet Foundation team is honored to have the support of these shelters and rescues as they receive pets from this transport. Together, we are providing much needed relief for the shelters throughout the impacted areas and saving lives."

All of the cats transferred from Florida are currently available in the Cleveland APL catios near the Adoptions entrance.