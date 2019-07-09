ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard announced 290 people have been rescued in the Bahamas since its Hurricane Dorian recovery response began.

It says its crews are providing air operations from the hardest-hit area, Andros Island, according to a news release. Six MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters are working search and rescue missions, with area assessments and other logistical support ongoing where needed.

In addition, nine Coast Guard cutters are in service across the Bahamas.

Coast Guard pilots and rescue swimmers addressed the media Friday after returning from the Bahamas. They described a dangerous and traumatic scene upon landing their helicopter after a treacherous flight through the storm. Lt. Commander Nicholas Zablotny, a helicopter pilot, said Marsh Harbour appeared leveled.

"It looked like a landfill. The houses were just leveled. Trash everywhere," he said.

The Coast Guard says it is supporting the Bahamas National Emergency Management Agency and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, who are the primary leads in search and rescue efforts.

At least 30 people are confirmed dead in the Bahamas, and the number is expected to rise.

