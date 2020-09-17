Coast Guard rescues 9, 1 dog impacted by Hurricane Sally

The Coast Guard urges those impacted to remain cautious and be aware of hazards caused by the storm.

NAVARRE, Fla — Many are still feeling the impact of Hurricane Sally in the Florida Panhandle, but Wednesday night, nine people and a dog have been brought to safety by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The USCG 8th District Heartland said in a release the Coast Guard Shallow Water Response team located six adults, three children, and one dog in hazardous conditions following the storm in Navarre Beach, Fla.

The shallow water team was in pre-determined locations to assist in rescue and recovery following the storm.

As more rescues are underway for those felt by the impacts of Sally, the USCG offers this advice in a statement:

"The general public should remain cautious, even in nice conditions, and be aware of hazards, storm surge debris, and possible flooding conditions due to the hurricane. If you, your friends or family need emergency assistance, call 911 and provide your location, zip code, street name and number of people in need of assistance."



What other people are reading right now: