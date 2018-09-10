Ahead of Hurricane Michael's landfall in Northwest Florida, at least nine colleges and universities are closing Tuesday.

10Weather Forecast: Tracking Hurricane Michael

Schools closed around Florida

Chipola College (Marianna): Closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Florida A&M University (Tallahassee): Closed Tuesday through Friday

Florida State University (Tallahassee): Closed Tuesday through Friday

Gulf Coast State College (Panama City): Closed Tuesday and Wednesday

North Florida Community College (Madison): Closes at 3 p.m. Tuesday; remains closed Wednesday and Thursday

Northwest Florida State College (Niceville): Closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Pensacola State College (Pensacola): Closes at 4 p.m. Tuesday; remains closed Wednesday

Tallahassee Community College (Tallahassee): Closed Tuesday through Friday

The University of West Florida (Pensacola): Closes at noon Tuesday; remains closed Wednesday.

As of Tuesday morning, Hurricane Michael is a Category 1 storm, but it could become a major hurricane by the time it approaches the Florida Panhandle.

It has maximum sustained winds of 90 mph and it's forecast to approach the Florida coast early Wednesday.

MORE: Hurricane Michael's storm surge could be measured in feet

RELATED: Track Hurricane Michael: Spaghetti models, forecast cone and satellite

EVACUATIONS: Hurricane Michael prompts evacuations along Gulf coast

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP