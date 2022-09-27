Curfew to be set for Tampa residents ahead of Hurricane Ian impact

Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor said it's unknown when exactly the curfew will take effect as of right now, but it will happen.

TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues in its path toward Florida, local leaders in the Tampa Bay area are preparing for the storm.

During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor explained there will be a curfew set in place for residents ahead of the storm hitting the area.

Castor said the city attorney already crafted the curfew plan, which hasn't been released yet.

The city is working in collaboration with the county to ensure they're all taking steps together, according to the mayor.

Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor said it's unknown when exactly the curfew will take effect as of right now, but she says it will be implemented sooner rather than later.

"I can venture to say it'll be sometime this evening with the county," O'Connor said.