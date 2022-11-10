Disaster SNAP location opening in Sarasota County

The location will be open from Nov. 13 through Nov. 15.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Another Disaster SNAP benefits location is opening for Sarasota and Charlotte counties following Hurricane Ian, the Department of Children and Families announced Tuesday.

The location will be open from Sunday, Nov. 13, through Tuesday, Nov. 15, for applicants to fulfill their in-person interview on-site, DCF said. It's geared toward residents of Charlotte and Sarasota counties who pre-registered online but did not complete the D-SNAP phone interview.

D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular SNAP program.

The site will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., from Nov. 13 to 15, and is located at Kia of Port Charlotte at 202 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.

"DCF will reopen pre-registration for individuals who reside in these counties and did not previously pre-register online before October 16," DCF said in a news release.

As a reminder, current SNAP recipients are not eligible for D-SNAP. Applicants approved during a telephone interview for D-SNAP will receive their EBT card by mail and should not attend the on-site D-SNAP location. If you live outside of Charlotte or Sarasota counties, you will not be served.