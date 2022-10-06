Dakin Dairy loses 250 cattle, becomes donation distribution for community

After Hurricane Ian hit a Myakka City dairy farm hard, the owners put their efforts into giving back to their neighbors.

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. — If you drive through the country roads in Myakka City, you'll eventually find Dakin Dairy Farms. It's 1,200 acres and typically has anywhere from 4,000 to 5,000 cows.

The devastation caused by Hurricane Ian left a signification impact on the farm. 250 cows were killed. Nearly every structure on the farm was damaged. Equipment and fencing were left scattered about as a result of strong winds.

"Ian was unlike anything I’ve ever seen before, I mean he just ripped in here and he tore through our property," Courtney Dakin, the tour director for the farm, said.

The full extent of the damage is still being assessed. While 10 Tampa Bay visited the farm, dead cows were still being towed away from the property.

As clean-up is underway, staff and volunteers have their hands full because the farm has now become a donation and distribution site for those in need.

A few of the items available for free:

water

juice

non-perishable foods

MRE's

hot meals

bread

diapers

wipes

toothbrush

toothpaste

toilet paper

paper towels

hay bales

livestock feed

livestock mosquito spray

coal

lighter fluid

Hundreds of people come through each day. When they enter, volunteers greet them and encourage them to take whatever they need. Many who enter are seemingly shy and embarrassed they need help. The staff and volunteers treat them like family, with smiles and hugs exchanges as they load up cars and see people out.

"I couldn’t believe it," Teresa Carson said. "I came in it gives me goosebumps. I couldn’t believe when I pulled up how nice everybody is. They are just amazing."

Carson rode out the storm by herself in her neighbor's concrete barn. Her property was flooded. The days that followed were bleak.

"I didn’t sleep, I couldn’t eat now I’m finally able [to sleep] the last couple nights," Carson said. "And now I’m here to eat!"

Carson recently found out about the donations being offered at Dakin Dairy. The joy was apparent on her face to have a place to come and get a hot meal after an impossible week.

"Myakka is really country, small town, people helping people," Carson said. "The local people cleared our road so we could even get through.

Carson pulled back her emotions when talking about how proud she was to be a part of her community.

And it's the community that makes it all possible.

"Without the help of the community, there’s no way we could be doing this right now," Dakin said. "Absolutely no way."

Even with a destroyed farm, the opportunity to give back is the most welcome distraction.

"Just one step at a time," Dakin said.