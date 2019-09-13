MIAMI — Former Miami Dolphin and NFL MVP Dan Marino are pitching in to help the Bahamas recover from Hurricane Dorian.

Marino and Gigi Stetler, founder of RV Advisor, are teaming up to send 10 travel trailers filled with supplies to the islands.

Stetler said the trailers are self-contained and can operate on propane and battery if electricity isn’t available.

The trailers are expected to be sent out sometime next week.

All 10 will be for those helping to rebuild the infrastructure.

Marino partnered up with RV Advisor in July of this year after meeting Stetler on Miami’s charity circuit.

CBS News reports the official number of deaths is 50, but the number is expected to rise significantly.

The government in the Bahamas says there are an estimated 2,500 names on the list of missing people.

