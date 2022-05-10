DCF waiting on approval of disaster SNAP benefits for families impacted by Ian

This specific type of benefit helps families who "suffered losses or damage during a natural disaster by providing nutrition assistance."

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — For Floridians hit hard by Hurricane Ian and are facing challenges to locate their next meals, there may be help on the way through SNAP benefits.

The Department of Children and Families has submitted a request to the U.S. Department of Agriculture asking for the approval of Disaster-SNAP benefits.

DCF hasn't received approval from the federal government for the request at this time. Any other information announcing D-SNAP dates or locations isn't correct.