Number of deaths related to Hurricane Ian rises to 118, authorities say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The number of deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian continues to rise across the state as recovery efforts continue in southwest Florida.

The Florida District Medical Examiners confirmed the deaths of 118 people have been related to the storm. The deaths span 17 counties in Florida, including here in the Tampa Bay area, as of Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Charlotte – 8

Collier – 8

DeSoto – 1

Hardee – 4

Hendry – 2

Hillsborough – 2

Lake – 1

Lee – 57

Manatee – 4

Martin – 1

Monroe – 7

Orange – 2

Osceola – 3

Polk – 2

Putnam – 3

Sarasota –8

Volusia – 5

Most deaths attributed to the storm are in Lee County, where Hurricane Ian made landfall three weeks ago.

