Debris pick-up in Manatee County to begin Friday

The county says debris piles must be storm-related and properly separated.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Debris collectors will soon be driving across Manatee County picking up storm debris from Hurricane Ian, the county announced.

Debris haulers will begin collections in some parts of the county as early as Friday, Oct. 7. The county has been separated into western, northeastern and southeastern service areas for pick-up schedules, the county says. A separate contractor will be responsible for each area and will create the collection routes.

It's important for residents to know that debris piles must be separated in order to be collected.

"Contractors cannot— and will not —pick up mixed waste," the county said in a news release.

Vegetation debris, construction debris and appliances should be kept separate upon pick-up. In addition, no fencing should be with the trees and limbs as wood fencing is pressure-treated and will be processed separately.

For those putting debris outside, it's also important to know that debris collectors will not pick up storm debris that is in bags. Bagged debris will be collected by waste haulers on Wednesday collection days.

As far as where to leave the debris for pick-up, the county asks the community to leave the piles at least three feet away from any mailboxes, backflows and hydrants and should not be blocked by cars. Piles should also be kept away from power lines and trees.

The county plans to resume recycling on Oct. 17 on the regular collection days. Landfill hours will also return to the normal 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday schedule.