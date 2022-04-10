DeSantis activates program to help small businesses impacted by Ian

The center will help provide aid for people and businesses impacted by Hurricane Ian.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida's first disaster recovery center has opened in Ft. Myers to help people and business recover from Hurricane Ian, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced in a news conference on Tuesday.

The disaster recovery center will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is located at Lakes Regional Library. It is also partnered with more than 10 agencies to serve as a "one-stop shop" for those impacted by the storm, the governor's office said in a news release.

"We understand people have apprehension and want to go to a place for help," DeSantis said. "People don't need to come to the DRC to get FEMA, they can still receive assistance on the website or call their number.

"It's the same with people's insurance companies because they are all in the area, but if you have any questions, this center will be a one-stop shop," he added.

People who go to the DRC in Ft. Myers can expect to meet with their insurance companies to file claims and for those companies to write checks to people impacted by the storm, according to the governor's office.

More DRCs will reportedly be opening up soon by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Florida Division of Emergency Management. The locations of those centers can be found on the Florida Disaster's website.

DeSantis also announced the start of the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program which contains $50 million available to small businesses in multiple counties across the state impacted by Hurricane Ian.

At least $10 million from the program must go to small agricultural businesses in the following counties, according to the governor:

Charlotte County

Collier County

DeSoto County

Flagler County

Glades County

Hardee County

Hendry County

Highlands County

Hillsborough County

Lake County

Lee County

Manatee County

Monroe County

Orange County

Osceola County

Pinellas County

Polk County

Putnam County

Sarasota County

Seminole County

St. Johns County

Volusia County

"This program gives short-term, zero-interest loans to small businesses that experience economic injury or physical damage due to Hurricane Ian," DeSantis said. "So if you're business got damaged and you can't be in business until it gets fixed, you can get a bridge loan to get you through."

Money directed to businesses in Lee, Charlotte, Collier and Sarasota counties will reportedly be prioritized and increased.