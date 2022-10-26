DeSantis: Debris removal expedited on private, commercial properties amid ongoing cleanup

For the first time ever the state of Florida and the Federal Emergency Management Agency has come to an agreement to expedite debris removal.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at a news conference in Fort Myers on Wednesday where he announced new Hurricane Ian relief efforts.

According to the governor, for the first time ever the state of Florida and the Federal Emergency Management Agency has come to an agreement to expedite debris removal on private and commercial properties in the most impacted areas like Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel.

"You get the debris out as quickly as possible then you're able to get things rebuilt and get people back on their feet," the governor said during the conference.

DeSantis explained that FEMA is going to use new technologies like satellite imagery to access the damage. He noted that in the past, FEMA officials would have to go door-to-door to physically inspect structures, which would take months to complete

"By levering technology, we're avoiding that tedious process and allowing FEMA to make quicker determinations for program eligibility."

He said these waivers will allow debris removal in private communities and may include removal of damaged slabs on private property — which is not typically the way it's done and usually not eligible

DeSantis also announced the creation of the state of Florida's debris cleanup program, which will clean up displaced and abandoned titled property.

Residents can submit an online application here to report displaced and abandoned titled property on private and commercial property.

The governor lastly announced that FEMA's direct temporary housing has been improved for impacted individuals whose homes are uninhabitable due to the storm. The temporary homes are available for those who qualify for up to 18 months.

DeSantis says there will be a state-run housing mission to provide travel trailers and vehicles to those impacted by the storm who do not qualify for the FEMA program.