Next phase of disaster SNAP benefits to begin Monday

People in Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas and St. Johns counties are eligible to receive disaster assistance.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will be available Monday, Oct. 17 in six counties across Florida that were impacted by Hurricane Ian.

According to the Florida Department of Children and Families, individuals and families impacted by the storm in the following counties are eligible to receive food assistance if they are not getting food assistance benefits through the regular SNAP:

Flagler

Highlands

Manatee

Orange

Pinellas

St. Johns

“The first week of D-SNAP has been highly successful with nearly 100,000 pre-registrations,” DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said in a statement. “I encourage everyone to take advantage of the virtual/telephonic option so that we can provide you with the quickest service possible. The process is simple, saves times, and avoids applicants from having to attend an in-person D-SNAP event.

"Our team at the Department remains committed to providing Floridians with support they need following Hurricane Ian.”

D-SNAP is reportedly being implemented in phases and by county.

Pre-registrations for the program are required by all applicants and then an interview can be conducted over the phone or in person at a D-SNAP event, DCF said in a news release. However, the agency recommends applicants interview over the phone to help provide the best service to those in need.

DCF says it will host D-SNAP events for people who cannot interview over the phone and those dates will be announced on the agency's website when they are open.

Phase one of the program concluded on Sunday, which included assistance for people in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee, Polk and Sarasota counties.

The next phase of the program is scheduled to begin on Oct. 27 to assist those in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties.