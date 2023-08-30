HELP: How you can support people affected by Hurricane Idalia

Here is a list of resources you can rely on to help our Florida neighbors.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Idalia roared ashore Wednesday in Florida's Big Bend region as a major Category 3 storm, unleashing torrential rains and sending storm surges well into inland areas.

In the days and weeks ahead, some of our Florida neighbors will need help getting back on their feet.

10 Tampa Bay is compiling a list of resources through Charity Navigator you can rely on to ensure your donations get to where they're most needed. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Report possible scams

Call the Florida Office of the Attorney General at 1-866-9-NO-SCAM or visit MyFloridaLegal.com to file a complaint.

Click or tap here to see a list of Tampa Bay-area county resources you can use to seek assistance or ask questions.