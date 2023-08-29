DoorDash moves to 'Severe Weather Protocol' in parts of Florida

The precautionary measure comes as Hurricane Idalia heads for Florida's west coast.

TAMPA, Fla. — Don't count on DoorDash to bring you meals during Hurricane Idalia.

The company has suspended operations in some areas during the storm.

The company's "Severe Weather Protocol" comes as the storm is expected to bring heavy winds and storm surge and says:

Operations will be suspended starting at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29 in the following areas:

St. Petersburg

Tampa

Gainesville

Lakeland

Sarasota

Tallahassee

Operations are expected to resume in all markets – with the exception of Tallahassee – at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, depending on weather and conditions on the ground.

Operations in Tallahassee are expected to resume at 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, depending on weather and conditions on the ground. These changes have been communicated with Dashers, merchants and customers in the impacted areas.

“Experts expect that this storm is likely to continue to strengthen from a Category 1 storm to a Category 3 hurricane when it makes landfall on Wednesday morning,” DoorDash spokesperson Jenn Rosenberg said in a statement. “To keep our community safe, DoorDash is activating its Severe Weather Protocol and temporarily suspending our operations in these more vulnerable areas.

"We want to thank the affected Dashers, merchants and customers for their understanding during these incredibly difficult weather conditions and look forward to resuming operations when it is safe to do so.”

Hurricane Idalia has reached Category 2 strength in the Gulf of Mexico as the outer rainbands continue to push their way into southwest Florida and the Tampa Bay region.

Life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force wind are increasingly likely for portions of the Florida Gulf Coast.

It's important to stress small shifts in Idalia's track will continue before the storm makes landfall — and parts of the region will still experience the "dirty" side of the system.