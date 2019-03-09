FREEPORT, The Bahamas — Aisha Roberts sent picture after picture from the Bahamas - and videos that show waves flowing between cars on Bahamian streets.

But for each picture she takes, the one thing missing from them that she says is the most important - the people. Right now, through all the floods, winds and devastation, it's the people that are still suffering.

"No one is OK," she said. "This is a Category 5 hurricane."

Roberts communicated with 11Alive via WhatsApp as she and others sheltering with her continue trying to conserve battery life. She works with BahaBeach, which partners with a Conyers-based non-profit, Community Action Now.

Aisha Roberts

Provided

As shelters have been forced to move to higher ground, she said her home has become a makeshift safe haven of sorts because she lives on a hill. And as the storm plods along, it has already left destruction in its wake.

Right now, anything that isn't high enough above the storm surge is already completely flooded, she said. Not everyone was able to find safety amid the chaos outdoors.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas Hurricane Dorian brings damaging rain and winds to the Bahamas as it slowly moves through. Hurricane Dorian brings damaging rain and winds to the Bahamas as it slowly moves through. Hurricane Dorian brings damaging rain and winds to the Bahamas as it slowly moves through. Hurricane Dorian brings damaging rain and winds to the Bahamas as it slowly moves through. Hurricane Dorian brings damaging rain and winds to the Bahamas as it slowly moves through. Hurricane Dorian brings damaging rain and winds to the Bahamas as it slowly moves through. Hurricane Dorian brings damaging rain and winds to the Bahamas as it slowly moves through.

"A lot of people have died," she said. "We have whole families missing."

Roberts said they are safe. But the concern is still building, because as rain still continues to pour over the islands. And newspaper headlines like "5 dead in Abaco" and "Nowhere is safe'" tell her and others what's headed their way.

For now, they sit and wait for the worst as they hope for better. They hope that when they can finally walk on dry land again, they see their friends - still missing - found safety.

And somewhere – anywhere – they hope to start rebuilding their lives.

As of the 1 p.m. update, the National Weather Service said that Hurricane Dorian is beginning to move away from Grand Bahama Island, though life-threatening storm surge will still continue on the island through the evening.

The good news, for now, is that the holding pattern that kept the storm on top of the Bahamas may be over, as data shows it moving west at about 7 mph.

Roberts has since begun communicating some of the things those on the islands will need when the storm finally does pass. She told 11Alive that it's not just Grand Bahama Island that's been damaged - it's every island around it as well.

For now, the Consulate General of Bahamas in Brookhaven has released a list of supplies they'll begin collecting. Supplies can be dropped off at the consulate (2970 Clairmont Rd. #290) or these locations:

Minuteman Press at 3741 Venture Dr. #300 in Duluth, Georgia

Pampered Puppy at 953 South Main St. NE in Conyers, Georgia

Calabash Alley at 2122 Candler Rd. Decatur, Georgia

Bahamas Relief

Consulate General of the Bahamas

► RELATED: Checklist: Your hurricane season supply kit

► RELATED: Understanding severe weather: What's a Marginal Risk, what's a Slight Risk?

► Check the latest Atlanta Weather Forecast here

► UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

► POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

► Have a news tip? Email news@11alive.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.