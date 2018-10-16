MEXICO BEACH, Fla. -- As recovery efforts begin, authorities are beginning to fully grasp the scope of the devastation caused by Hurricane Michael's landfall.

►Couple wants to feed families in the Panhandle for Thanksgiving: Here's how you can help

The storm is the most powerful hurricane to slam the Florida Panhandle in recorded history. And, it's the third-strongest hurricane ever to make landfall in the U.S.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has released drone footage of the damage in Mexico Beach, Florida.

It shows homes that were completely leveled by the Category 4 hurricane, which made the coastline nearly unrecognizable.

Related: The worst of Hurricane Michael devastates Mexico Beach, Panama City

On the left, Mexico Beach, Florida, from Google Earth imagery in 2012. On right, the devastation from Hurricane Michael.

Google Earth/NOAA

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP