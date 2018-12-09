NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – Duke Energy Florida is sending more than 1,000 workers to the Carolinas to help crews restore power after Hurricane Florence makes landfall later this week on the East Coast.

The group, which consists of contractors and line workers, is leaving Wednesday morning from New Port Richey for the drive.

The Duke Energy Florida crews have volunteered to help out as they head into a potentially dangerous situation and spend time away from their families. They plan to provide assistance for about 15 days.

It comes a day after Tampa Electric sent about 250 people to help out the Carolinas as well.

HEADING TO HELP: @DukeEnergy crews are preparing to hit the road to the Carolinas to get in place ahead of #HurricaneFlorerence so they're ready to help asap with power restorations once storm passes.

