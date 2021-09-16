Duke Energy technologist recalls time in Louisiana following the destruction of Hurricane Ida

The team worked 16 hour days in over a hundred-degree temperature.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After Hurricane Ida stormed through Louisiana, the damage left thousands of residents without power.

Duke Energy was one of the helping hands during the time of restoration following the hurricane.

With more than 150 Duke Energy and contract resources responding from across the state, crews left Aug. 29 for Louisiana.

Duke Energy Senior Engineering Technologist Joel Good says there was a lot of damage to homes with big trees falling.

These trees brought down power lines with them, destroying a number of homes on their way down, Good explained.

Over a total of 16 days, the workers helped to work on the backlot - between the back of the houses.

In some cases, trucks can squeeze between the back of two houses, while other times the space would be too tight, Good explained.

Louisiana residents dropped off pizzas and drinks for the crew as a sign of gratitude for the teams that worked 16 hour long days.

Good said the trip had its challenges, especially with the temperatures.

“On one particular day, it was 105 degrees. Of course, all the humidity takes its toll on you," he said.

"But it’s one of those cases that we all know and have a great understanding due to temperatures here in Florida as well that hydration is key with your energy.”

Trying to work safely in the environment left by Hurricane Ida was a challenge as well.

Good explained when the power goes out, driving may become chaotic. He says people don't know that when the lights are not working, it becomes a four-way stop.