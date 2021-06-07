Wind gusts from Hurricane Elsa clock between 40-50 mph

A hurricane warning remains in effect for Tampa Bay, where the worst conditions are expected.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Gusty winds from Hurricane Elsa have, so far, remained at manageable levels across the Tampa Bay area.

Nevertheless, a hurricane warning remains in effect in Tampa Bay and locations northward along the coastline, where National Hurricane Center meteorologists anticipate the possibility of sustained hurricane-force (74 mph or greater) winds.

From about Manatee County southward, a tropical storm warning is ongoing for the threat of sustained tropical-storm-force winds (39 mph or greater).

Automated reporting stations show winds have been below hurricane strength. Here are a few recent locations reporting wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service:

Clearwater Beach: 48 mph

Sarasota Bay: 48 mph

Brooksville: 46 mph

Weeki Wachee: 46 mph

St. Petersburg: 43 mph

Dunedin Causeway: 43 mph

Sarasota: 42 mph

Venice: 41 mph

Lakeland: 41 mph

Tarpon Springs: 39 mph

A hurricane warning means hurricane conditions are expected within the warning area. In this case, the National Hurricane Center says, that's 12-24 hours.