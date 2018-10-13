The Environmental Protection Agency has approved an emergency fuel waiver to help keep an adequate diesel fuel supply across the state after Hurricane Michael.

The waiver temporarily lifts the rule for red dye content in highway diesel fuel, allowing the use of diesel fuel with a higher sulfur content to be used by vehicles responding to recovery efforts in the Panhandle.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott requested the waiver, which was approved by EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler.

The waiver is effective until Oct. 26.

