Evacuating with your pets? Here's what you need to know

Before you leave with your pets, make sure you have a plan.

TAMPA, Fla. — With mandatory evacuations ordered for some areas in the storm's path, many people will be worried about their pets. Even if you don't have much time, make plans to take care of your animals.

Check in advance if the shelter or home you're planning to go to takes pets, and if there are any restrictions.

Ensure you take your pets' food, water, medications, and vaccination records.

Make sure your pets have clear identification.

Take an extra collar, leash, or harness in case one is damaged.

Have a pet first-aid kit with you.

Does your pet have a favorite toy or blanket? Take it along for comfort.

Never leave your pets alone if you have to evacuate. Your pets may end up being left alone for hours or days depending on severe weather, storm damage, downed power lines, road closures or other poor conditions. Wind or rain damage to your home and yard could also put your pets at risk for injury or escape in your absence.