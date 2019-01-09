PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for coastal areas (Zones A and B) of Palm Beach County and Martin County, Florida.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Zone A includes mobile homes, sub-standard housing and low-lying areas prone to flooding. Zone B includes the barrier islands, land areas north and south of the Jupiter Inlet and other areas vulnerable to storm surge along the Intracoastal Waterway to Broward.
The sheriff's office said the eastern half of Palm Beach County is under a tropical storm warning. The mandatory evacuations are for Zones A and B beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded the state of emergency to include all Florida counties. Locally, six Tampa Bay area counties have declared local states of emergency ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
