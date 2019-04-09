LAKELAND, Fla. — We're just now starting to hear from people who survived Hurricane Dorian. One woman who lives in the Tampa Bay area, but is originally from the Bahamas, tell us the hours she didn't hear from her family were excruciating.

Paulette Rolle-Alesnik moved to the United States in 1992 and lives in Lakeland now. Her brother, Byron Rolle, lives in Freeport with his wife, LaToya Smith-Rolle, and their family. They've been through hurricanes before but nothing like Dorian.

Police came to their door and told them to evacuate Sunday.



"Every direction we went, the road was flooded," Smith-Rolle said.

The family evacuated twice to two separate homes as the deadly storm surge moved closer. Their own home eventually disappeared under the rising water.



"We saw just waves, just white waves, we couldn't see our roof, we saw the neighbor's building across the street," she told 10News.

They believe the death toll is higher than what's being reported.

"The numbers are more, we will have more devastation in Abaco, I'm hearing of several fatalities," she said.

They're worried about anyone in Dorian's path.

"We prepared, and we're used to hurricanes, but this is a monster storm. I don't know exactly where it's headed, but all I can tell the Americans is be prepared. Be prepared for the worst," Smith-Rolle said.

Rolle-Alesnik says this is unlike anything the Bahamas has ever seen.

"This is like judgement day. It’s like the apocalypse. You can’t prepare for it," she said. "When they saw the ocean met the ocean, it surged from both sides. Which is unheard of in the Bahamas."

To help the family rebuild their home and replace everything they've lost, you can help by looking at their GoFundMe page.

