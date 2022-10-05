Take a behind-the-scenes look at federal Hurricane Ian relief efforts

ESF #13 National Coordination response for Florida's hardest hit areas is happening in an Orlando hotel conference room.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Coordination for the federal aid our hardest hit communities are receiving is all based out of Orlando, at an incident command post.

"We're going in the ESF 13 incident command post. So, this is where we run operations," Rob McCloy said, the national coordinator for ESF 13.

It's in an Orlando hotel conference room that federal operations are coordinated for the Hurricane Ian response in southwest Florida.

"The search and rescue has been huge," McCloy said. "Obviously, because of the devastation, because it's a large area and the state can only cover so much with their urban search and rescue teams. So the federal teams have been slowly building."

More than 300 federal officers are deployed from the coordination team in Orlando. Those officers come from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Bureau of Prisons, US Marshals, Federal Bureau of Investigation and more.

"This is kind of like a war zone, you're right, everything is gone," McCloy said, when describing conditions in the Fort Myers area. "It's not going and knocking on doors and seeing if someone is there. It's going through rubble."

Crews sent to areas devastated by Hurricane Ian are able to set up hospital tents and deploy urban search and rescue teams.

"It's just completely devastating trying to go through everything there," McCloy said.

The federal officers also provide support for local and state entities. McCloy said his team will stay in Florida until their work is done and they're able to transition out.