'Can someone put food on the table?' Feeding Tampa Bay holds emergency distributions after Idalia

The distributions are being held locally, however, food is being provided throughout the state.

TAMPA, Fla. — Work continues to help people recover from the impact of Hurricane Idalia.

Feeding Tampa Bay is holding emergency distributions throughout the region. However, food and water are also being supplied throughout the state through its network of food banks to support others.

While the Big Bend region received the brunt of the storm, several areas on the Gulf Coast flooded leading to ongoing clean-up, including the Shore Acres neighborhood of St. Pete, Treasure Island and Tarpon Springs. The recovery is also pressing farther up north in Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties.

"One of the things we are always worried about is can someone put food on the table?" said Thomas Mantz, the president and CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay. "When there's a crisis of this type, it's heightened and even worse."

Some of the meals ready to eat for those in need after the storm include staples like pasta, cereal, peanut butter, canned meat and vegetables.

On Thursday, emergency distribution sites were held in Ruskin and St. Petersburg with more planned in the days to come.

Distributions on Friday are being held at the following sites:

9-10:30 a.m.

Desoto BGC

5236 30th St W, Bradenton, FL 34207

1-2:30 p.m.

Brooksville PHSC College

11415 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34601

4-5:30 p.m.

HCC Dale Mabry

4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd, Tampa, FL 33614