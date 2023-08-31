Was your home damaged in Idalia? FEMA to provide $300 to help with hurricane cleanup

This help is being extended to eligible homeowners and renters.

TAMPA, Fla. — Many homes across Tampa Bay were damaged by Hurricane Idalia's floodwaters even though the storm didn't make landfall in the area. For those needing help, assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, remains available.

People whose home saw some damage but remains liveable might be able to receive up to $300 in one-time financial assistance with cleanup through FEMA.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management made a list of specific criteria people must meet to qualify for the assistance:

Your pre-disaster primary home must be in Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Pasco, Pinellas, Suwannee or Taylor counties.

A FEMA inspection verifies your home has disaster damage; or if you are a renter, the inspection noted cleanup actions are needed or have already been undertaken. o If you have already cleaned up, save your receipts for supplies, materials or paid help.

The damage is not covered by your insurance.

FEMA determines your disaster-damaged primary residence is safe to occupy.

Survivors who apply with FEMA may also be eligible for additional forms of federal assistance beyond Clean and Sanitize Assistance.

There are multiple ways people can apply for FEMA assistance.

People can go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA App or call 800-621-3362 toll-free. The line is open every day of the week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Help is available in almost all languages)

Click here to see an accessible video on how to apply.