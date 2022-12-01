FEMA going door-to-door to reach Hurricane Ian survivors

The agency said its Disaster Survivor Assistance teams have visited more than 200,000 homes and have interacted with 129,000 individuals.

FORT MYERS, Fla — FEMA workers are going door-to-door to reach those affected by Hurricane Ian, according to a news release.

In a 60-day update, the agency said its Disaster Survivor Assistance teams have visited more than 200,000 homes and have interacted with 129,000 individuals.

Officials state the agency has provided $771 million in grants to more than 500,000 applications for its Individuals and Household program. FEMA also has provided $358 million to the state of Florida for emergency response.

The agency has extended the application deadline to Jan. 12, 2023, for survivors in Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia counties.