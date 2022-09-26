National Hurricane Center expects up to 10 feet of storm surge in Tampa Bay area

The NHC and FEMA say it is important for residents to comply with evacuation orders.

TAMPA, Fla. — In a news conference with NOAA's National Hurricane Center, or NHC, and FEMA, officials are warning of significant impacts across Florida from Hurricane Ian.

NHC's acting director, Jamie Rhome, explained there is a potential to see storm surges bringing up to 10 feet of water in the Tampa Bay area. He added residents need to listen closely to local officials for evacuation updates.

"If you're ordered to evacuate, you must comply with those evacuation instructions. So many times we see people second guess emergency managers and evacuation instructions and it often costs them dearly," Rhome explained during the news conference.

The NHC says there are two major concerns with Hurricane Ian: The Tampa Bay area has not experienced major hurricane impacts in a very long time and the west coast of Florida is "incredibly vulnerable to storm surges."

While Hurricane Ian may not directly pass over the Tampa Bay area, Rhome says significant storm surges can still occur.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell also spoke at the conference, saying federal resources will be available throughout the response and recovery from Hurricane Ian.

"Make sure you do not underestimate the impacts of the storm," Criswell said.