Nursing homes, assisted living facilities and group homes in Flagler County will be evacuated Monday morning ahead of Hurricane Dorian, according to a county spokesperson.

The evacuation will go into effect at 8 a.m. for zones A, B and F.

Zone A refers to everything east of the Intracoastal, including Marineland, Hammock and Flagler Beach along State A1A.

Zone B refers to neighborhoods off of Colbert Lane, all of the C section and F section east of Florida Park Drive and the F section east of Palm Harbor Parkway. The zone also includes the area of Old Kings Road, south of State Road 100, including Bulow, Plantation Oaks and adjacent neighborhoods. Western Flagler Beach and residences of John Anderson Highway are also included in the evacuation.

Zone F is in western Flagler County and includes areas near Dear Lake, such as St. Johns Park and the Haw Creek Basin.

Latest observations show Dorian is a devastating Category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph.

