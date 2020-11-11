Flash flood watch issued for parts of Tampa Bay through Friday afternoon

The watch is in effect for almost all counties in the Tampa Bay area through 1 p.m. Friday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for parts of the Tampa Bay area through Friday afternoon.

The watch is in effect through 1 p.m. Friday for the following areas:

Coastal and inland Charlotte

Coastal and inland Lee

Coastal and inland Citrus

Coastal and inland Hernando

Coastal and inland Hillsborough

Coastal and inland Levy

Coastal and inland Manatee

Coastal and inland Pasco

Coastal and inland Sarasota

Desoto

Hardee

Highlands

Pinellas

Polk

Sumter

The NWS in Ruskin said Hurricane Eta is expected to move closer to west-central Florida over the next 48 hours and could likely make landfall somewhere in the Big Bend area.

"Areas on the east side of Eta's circulation will experience heavy rainfall with outer rain bands that will train over the same area," the NWS said.

The NWS said periods of excessive rain can produce flash flooding, especially in urban areas and along small creeks and streams.

As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Eta was about 145 miles south-southwest of Tampa, Florida. It has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and is moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

A tropical storm warning and a storm surge warning were issued for parts of Florida's west coast, including the Tampa Bay area.