ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Get ready to hear the name "Florence" on repeat: It has just become the third hurricane of the Atlantic season.

And it has a long ocean trek ahead of it. It is a 75-mph, Category 1 hurricane located in the central Atlantic and is moving to the west-northwest at 12 mph, according to the 11 a.m. Tuesday advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Right now, it's just a storm for the fishes and poses no current threat to the U.S.

Seriously, take a look at it: It's in the middle of nowhere. By the end of the weekend, it's still forecast to be in the central Atlantic by moving at a paltry clip.

Tropical Storm Gordon as it nears the central Gulf coast is the storm to be paying attention to in the meantime.

Despite being a hurricane now, meteorologists forecast it will weaken to become a tropical storm by early Thursday. However, it again could strengthen back to a low-end Category 1 hurricane by Sunday.

Beyond the weekend, it is way too early to predict where the storm will go. Some weather computer models curve it back into the Atlantic, while very few seem to pull it closer to the U.S. The forecast will become clearer in the coming days.

Beyond Florence, there is another tropical disturbance closer to the African coast.

It's not too surprising to see several storms in the Atlantic Ocean at once -- the peak of hurricane season, when we typically see the most named storms at one time, only is a few days away.

