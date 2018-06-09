ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Florence has weakened to a tropical storm, but don't underestimate how much it could strengthen and where it might go in the coming days.

The storm had maximum sustained winds at 65 mph, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. Forecasters, however, expect the storm to restrengthen late Friday and into the weekend.

Florence's peak wind was estimated at 130 mph Wednesday afternoon, becoming a Category 4 storm, before weakening as it encountered an area of strong wind shear.

Florence won't threaten any land, for not one or two or even a few days thereafter, but there are possible exceptions.

The first is Bermuda. Earlier forecasts suggested Florence could clip the small island nation as a major storm (major being at least a Category 3 hurricane with winds in excess of 111 mph) or remain off to its south. It's now looking more likely the island will avoid the worst of the storm altogether, though some squally weather isn't out of the picture.

The second exception could put more of the U.S. into play. During the past day, computer models have come more in agreement that Florence will move westward and closer to the eastern seaboard. If this trend continues, anywhere -- from the east Florida coast up to lower New England -- will need to keep watch on this storm.

Without saying the storm will make a direct impact to the U.S. -- because it's too early to definitely say that right now -- the hurricane center says this: " Interests near and along the U.S. East Coast should monitor the progress of Florence through the weekend and ensure they have their hurricane plans in place."

Two main computer models used by meteorologists to help forecast storms show varying outcomes beyond next Tuesday. The American model (GFS) shows Florence moving south of Bermuda before impacting the Carolinas and dragged along the coast.

In another scenario, the European model (ECMWF) also Florence missing Bermuda to its south and making landfall on the eastern seaboard, possibly into the Carolinas.

Given the difference in both scenarios are, this means confidence is low in saying where exactly the storm will go beyond this weekend.

One thing is for sure, however: Before Florence even gets close to land, it will create large waves up and down the East Coast, creating a significant rip current risk even though the weather might be pleasant.

Being in the middle of hurricane season, now is a good time to take a moment to make your supplies available, your insurance is good to go and you have a way of getting breaking weather information.

Beyond Florence, there are two other tropical disturbances by Africa that are being monitored.

