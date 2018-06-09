ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Florence has weakened to a tropical storm, but don't underestimate the storm.

As of 11 p.m. Thursday, the storm had maximum sustained winds at 70 mph, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters, however, expect the storm to restrengthen late Friday and into the weekend.

Florence's peak wind was estimated at 130 mph Wednesday afternoon, becoming a Category 4 storm, before weakening overnight as it encounters an area of strong wind shear.

Florence won't threaten any land, for not one or two or even a few days thereafter, but there are exceptions.

The first is Bermuda. By early Tuesday, the hurricane center suggests Florence could approach the small island nation as a major storm (major being at least a Category 3 hurricane with winds in excess of 111 mph) or remain off to its south.

The second exception could put more of the U.S. into play. Maybe. The fact is, past four or five days, even with advanced forecasting technology and expertise, it is next to impossible to say with certainty where Florence -- or any storm for that matter -- will go.

Two main computer models used by meteorologists to help forecast storms show different outcomes beyond next Tuesday. The American model (GFS) shows Florence impacting Bermuda before skirting up the East Coast.

In another scenario, the European model (ECMWF) has Florence missing Bermuda to its south and making landfall on the eastern seaboard, possibly into the Carolinas.

Given how extreme both scenarios are, this means confidence is very low in saying where exactly the storm will go. Check out the video below to see where both models take Florence.

Being in the middle of hurricane season, now is a good time to take a moment to make your supplies available, your insurance is good to go and you have a way of getting breaking weather information.

Beyond Florence, there are two other tropical disturbances by Africa that are being monitored.

