The Florida Department of Corrections says all its Panhandle facilities have been secured, although some were damaged by Hurricane Michael.

Corrections officials have not released specific details about the storm's impact on the prisons because they are still assessing the extent of the damage.

However, the department says no staff or inmates have reported any injuries from the storm.

Officials say all inmates have access to food and water.

"The FDC emergency operation center remains in constant contact with each institution to ensure any needs are quickly addressed," the Florida Department of Corrections wrote in a statement.

Michael was the third most powerful hurricane in history to hit the U.S. mainland. It weakened to tropical storm status on Thursday.

At least two people have died in Florida and Georgia due to the storm.

