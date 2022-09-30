Florida postal service begins to resume, shipping and logistics lag behind in Ian's wake

As the United States Postal Service begins service in some areas of Florida, shipping and logistics may run slower than usual.

TAMPA, Fla — On Thursday, the United States Postal Service (USPS) announced that it is resuming operations at dozens of locations throughout Florida.

USPS temporarily suspended service at most locations throughout southern and central Florida due to Hurricane Ian on Tuesday.

The postal service provides an updated list of openings and closures through the service alerts portion of its website. But as the postal service begins to resume in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, logistics and shipping services appear to be lagging behind.

With closures at ports, railroad terminals and airports throughout the region, package shipping and logistical operations are being impacted.

FreightWaves, a global supply chain market intelligence company, reports, "FedEx, UPS, U.S. Postal Service and XPO Logistics are reporting delivery delays across the Southeast."

There has been some relief with the Tampa International Airport reopening Friday morning, but Port Tampa Bay remains closed to vessels.

The South Carolina and Georgia Port Authorities have announced that they will have restricted hours of operation as the hurricane nears. The limited accessibility to the ports will also hamper shipping and logistics operations in the region.