Here are the roads no longer suspending tolls by Oct. 15

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Toll operations in Florida are scheduled to resume back to normal operations beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday, the state's department of transportation announced in a news release.

The Florida Department of Transportation, Florida's Turnpike Enterprise and other toll authorities will reportedly discontinue their suspended tolls.

Tolls were initially suspended to help people evacuate and emergency response teams prepare for Hurricane Ian.

The following roads will reinstate tolls effectively at 6 a.m. Saturday, according to FDOT:

FDOT and Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise Facilities

I-4 Connector

Veterans Expressway

Suncoast Parkway

Beachline Expressway

Florida’s Turnpike Mainline, north of Milepost 249

Seminole Expressway

Southern Connector Extension

Wekiva Parkway

Western Beltway

Polk Parkway

I-4 Express

Central Florida Expressway Authority Facilities

Apopka Expressway

Beachline Expressway

Central Florida Greeneway

Goldenrod Extension

Osceola Parkway

Poinciana Parkway

SR453

Western Beltway

Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority Facility

Selmon Expressway

The following roads will continue to suspend tolls to provide support and hurricane recovery assistance to the areas in Florida most impacted by the storm:

Alligator Alley

Sunshine Skyway

Pinellas Bayway