Here are the roads no longer suspending tolls by Oct. 15

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Toll operations in Florida are scheduled to resume back to normal operations beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday, the state's department of transportation announced in a news release.
The Florida Department of Transportation, Florida's Turnpike Enterprise and other toll authorities will reportedly discontinue their suspended tolls.
Tolls were initially suspended to help people evacuate and emergency response teams prepare for Hurricane Ian.
The following roads will reinstate tolls effectively at 6 a.m. Saturday, according to FDOT:
FDOT and Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise Facilities
- I-4 Connector
- Veterans Expressway
- Suncoast Parkway
- Beachline Expressway
- Florida’s Turnpike Mainline, north of Milepost 249
- Seminole Expressway
- Southern Connector Extension
- Wekiva Parkway
- Western Beltway
- Polk Parkway
- I-4 Express
Central Florida Expressway Authority Facilities
- Apopka Expressway
- Beachline Expressway
- Central Florida Greeneway
- Goldenrod Extension
- Osceola Parkway
- Poinciana Parkway
- SR453
- Western Beltway
Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority Facility
- Selmon Expressway
The following roads will continue to suspend tolls to provide support and hurricane recovery assistance to the areas in Florida most impacted by the storm:
- Alligator Alley
- Sunshine Skyway
- Pinellas Bayway
To learn more about which roads will resume normal operations, click here.