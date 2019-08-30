PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Harbor brewery has announced it has halted production in order to help prepare for Hurricane Dorian.
Flying Boat Brewing Company made the announcement on Facebook, adding it has started to fill its tank with drinkable water. The brewing company says it is trying to combat water problems after the storm makes landfall.
"Let's hope the storm doesn't hit and we all stay safe," the brewery posted.
The Palm Harbor brewery joins a list of several breweries along the first coast of Florida which are offering free water at their breweries.
In order to get the free filtered water, breweries are asking customers to bring their own containers to fill up.
Information about the participating breweries can be found below:
- Wicked Barley Brewing Company -- 4100 Baymeadows Rd. from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Tabula Rasa Brewing -- 2385 Corbett St. 3 p.m. Thursday
- Legacy Ale Works -- 14965 Old St Augustine Rd. from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday
- SJ Brewing Company -- 463646 FL-200 from 7 p.m. to close Thursday through Sunday
- Green Room Brewing -- 228 3rd St. N. during normal business hours
- Hyperion Brewing Company -- 1740 N Main St. Dr. during normal business hours
- Main & Six Brewing Company -- 1636 Main St. N. during normal business hours through the weekend
