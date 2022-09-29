x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hurricane

Here's what Fort Myers Beach's fishing pier looks like in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

A glimpse at before and after the powerful Category 4 storm tore threw the pier.

More Videos

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Only a remnant of Fort Myers Beach's fishing pier remains after Hurricane Ian blew through and devastated the area. You can see debris littering the beach nearby the barren pier. 

Credit: AP
The remnant of a pier is seen in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Before Ian's wrath, this is what the pier looked like. 

Visitors stroll the Fort Myers Beach pier on Monday 2/15/2016. Business owners in the eco tourism and fishing guide businesses are saying they are losing customers because of the brown water. The state began releasing water south to the Everglades which could alleviate some discharges through the Calooshatchee River.

Fort Myers Beach was one of many cities hit hardest on Florida's southwest coast due to the storm surge and extensive flooding. 

PHOTOS: Aftermath of Hurricane Ian shows disastrous damage in southwest Florida

1 / 39
WTSP

Fort Myers Police reminded residents earlier Thursday to continue to stay off the roads as they continue to check on families and clean up the damage.

You can check out the full scope of the damage at the beach in the video below. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out