Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency for counties along Florida's east coast

The order impacts 19 of the states 67 counties ahead of Hurricane Isaias.

FLORIDA, USA — As parts of Florida's east coast are under a hurricane warning ahead of Hurricane Isaias, Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a partial state of emergency.

The governor's order is in place for the following counties: Brevard, Broward, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Indian River, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, and Volusia.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, the storm is about 195 miles south-southeast of Nassau in the Bahamas with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

The forecast has the storm then weakening as it approaches the east coast of Florida through Saturday. The storm is then forecast to turn north with the center likely coming very close to making landfall.

The state of emergency allows the Divison of Emergency Management to provide response, recovery, and mitigation plans necessary to 19 of Florida's 67 counties

DeSantis' order states the declaration was given due to the "foregoing conditions" related to Hurricane Isaias.

During a Friday morning press conference, DeSantis told Floridians that the state is prepared for this storm and any ones that follow.

He also shared that the Division of Emergency Management has had the state operations center at Level 1 since march to allow them to prepare for hurricane season.

But, should it become necessary, is the state ready to handle tropics and the coronavirus this season?

According to DeSantis, the answer is yes, with the state having the following supplies prepped:

20 million masks

22 million masks

10 million gowns

1.6 million face shields

270,000 coveralls

20,000 thermometers

Directed the purchase of 50 generators

The state also has food, water, shelters and shelter kits ready--- if needed.

"The most important thing people can do right now is just remain vigilant and pay close attention to local warnings and local news," DeSantis said.

DeSantis has sent a letter to President Trump requesting that he declare a pre-landfall emergency for the state ahead of Hurricane Isaias.

You can read the letter here.

What other people are reading right now:

