Here's what's reopening in the Tampa Bay area after Ian impact

Businesses and airports are announcing when they are reopening after Ian impacted the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tropical Storm Ian, which was a category 4 hurricane when it hit near the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, shut down multiple businesses and airports in the area this week.

Officials and businesses have started announcing when they will reopen. Here is a list of places that have announced when they will reopen.

Airports

Tampa International Airport (TPA) announced on Thursday that it would reopen on Friday at 10 a.m. Travelers are asked to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their flight departs. Travelers should also monitor their airlines for any updates.

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) will reopen on Friday morning. PIE said it had no significant damage to the airport terminal and its parking lot. Travelers should monitor their airline's direct email and text communications for updated flight information.

Grocery stores

Stores in the Tampa Bay area plan on reopening Friday, September 30 at 7 a.m. To find hours of the store near you, head to this link.

Entertainment

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium will reopen this Friday at 10 a.m. Guests who head to CMA this weekend will receive a $5 off ticket price as Floridians recover from the stress brought on by Ian. Guests can purchase tickets on the CMA website.

Bridges

Skyway Bridge

FL 511 announced that the Skyway Bridge will reopen Thursday afternoon.