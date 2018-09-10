ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The nation's major cell phone carriers say they're responding to help customers affected by Hurricane Michael.

AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon each are outlining steps they're taking now before the worst of the storm's surf and wind strikes. Some companies, as of Tuesday afternoon, even are offering customers relief on their phone plans.

Here's what each company is doing, with more specifics on their websites:

AT&T

The provider says it plans to waive overage charges, with unlimited data, talk and text available for customers in affected areas. It also has crews working to ensure phone sites are protected against flooding.

Sprint

Phone company employees are preparing mobile cell phone infrastructure for possible deployment where additional coverage might be necessary, among other network preparations.

T-Mobile

The company has engineering and other rapid response teams to move generators, trucks and mobile cell units when needed. T-Mobile ONE customers already have unlimited calling, data and text, according to a company spokesperson. Other steps are outlined on its website.

Verizon

Customers are being offered free calling, data and text who live in areas that could be most impacted by the storm.

"We hope this will alleviate one worry on the minds of those customers in Michael’s path as they undertake final preparations before the storm’s landfall," said Russ Preite, president, Southeast Market for Verizon Wireless.

