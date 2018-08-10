As Michael strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane on Monday, some cities and counties said they were opening sandbag locations across Tampa Bay.

The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm watch from the Suwannee River to Anna Maria Island, including Tampa Bay.

TARPON SPRINGS

The city of Tarpon Springs is distributing sandbag supplies ahead of Hurricane Michael's anticipated mid-week landfall in the Florida Panhandle.

Residents can pick up sandbags beginning at 10 a.m. at the following locations:

CITRUS COUNTY

The city of Crystal River opened a self-serve sandbag location at the Crystal River Fire Station at 650 NW 3rd Ave.

You can also find sandbags at the following Citrus County locations:

4508 Grandmarch Ave. in Homosassa (Near Grover Cleveland Boulevard)

7490 W. Gulf to Lake Hwy. in Crystal River (Near Dan's Clam Stand)

Both above locations have a 25 sandbag limit per vehicle.

They are open to 7 p.m. Monday and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

PASCO COUNTY

Pasco County announced it was opening 24-hour self-serve sandbag locations in New Port Richey, Hudson and San Antonio.

Fire Station #17, 2951 Seven Springs Blvd., New Port Richey (opens at 1 p.m.)

Veterans Memorial Park, 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson (opens at 1 p.m.)

Magnolia Valley Golf Course Clubhouse, 7223 Massachusetts Ave, New Port Richey

C-Barn, 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio

HERNANDO COUNTY

Voluntary evacuations in Hernando County coast zone levels A and B begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Sandbags can be filled at the following locations:

Anderson Snow Park, 1360 Anderson Snow Rd., Spring Hill (8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday)

Linda Pederson Park near Hernando Beach, 6300 Shoal Line Blvd. (3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday)

MANATEE COUNTY

Citing concerns of strong sind gusts and up to four-foot storm surge, Manatee County officials announced residents can pick up sandbags at the following locations beginning Tuesday morning;

G.T. Bray Park, 5502 33rd Ave. Dr. W, Bradenton

Bennett Park, 400 Cypress Creek Blvd.

Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd.

The locations listed above will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. ID is required to fill up to 10 sandbags per household.

Cities and counties are providing emergency services updates on their respective Facebook and Twitter pages.

