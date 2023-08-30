Hernando County teams rescue people stranded by Idalia

First responders in Hernando County used air-powered boats to rescue drivers who were caught up in Hurricane Idalia floodwaters.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office has deployed rescue teams to help people trapped by the flooded roads and storm surges in the wake of Hurricane Idalia.

One of their large airboats could be seen transporting a family wearing life jackets down the flooded roads near Pine Island on Wednesday morning.

"We would have preferred if they had evacuated the night before...It's really by the grace of God that the high water held off at night," Sheriff Al Nienhuis said.

The family the HCSO's rescue team brought back said they'd been trying to leave, but couldn't get their car started.

"We had to keep trying to jump-start it, and it just wasn't working," the mother said. "So when it finally did work, it was a half an hour too late."

Soon, the family found themselves trapped with the water too deep for their car to get through in either direction.

"I was a little freaked out, but I just wanted to make sure that we got back safely," the mother said.

Nienhuis said they weren't the first people his team had to rescue this morning. Earlier, a first responder had been trying to tow a boat down the road to rescue a resident living on one of the islands nearby, but according to Nienhuis, she couldn't turn the truck and trailer on a two-lane road as storm surge water came flooding in over the side of the road.

Though Sheriff Nienhuis says his crew was ultimately able to help move the trailer manually, he said the whole scenario illustrated how dangerous the roads are.

"It's easier to evacuate and not need to than realize you want to evacuate, but you're where we can't get to you."