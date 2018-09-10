ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Even a day before Hurricane Michael makes an expected landfall on the Florida Panhandle, flooding is being reported across Tampa Bay.

A combination of high tide and storm surge is resulting in elevated water levels across many low-lying areas on the Gulf and Tampa Bay.

The National Hurricane Center issued a storm surge watch for the Bay area in anticipation of 1-3 feet surge above normal levels. For Pasco County and locations northward, a larger surge is expected.

Several locations in St. Pete Beach are experiencing flooded roadways. In a few instances, it's hard telling where the road ends and the Intracoastal waterway begins.

Shore Acres, located on the east side of Pinellas County on Tampa Bay, is well-known for frequent flooding. And with Hurricane Michael, it's happening again.

Even places south, including Longboat Key and St. Armands in Sarasota County, experienced flooding because of the combination of high tide and storm surge.

