WATER LEVELS: 3-5 feet of storm surge possible in Tampa Bay

A storm surge warning remains in effect for much of the bay area.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There remains the potential for coastal flooding overnight into the early morning hours across Tampa Bay as Hurricane Elsa moves closer to landfall.

A storm surge warning remains in effect for the west coast of Florida from Bonita Beach to the Aucilla River, which includes Tampa Bay itself. This means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation from rising water.

Click or tap here to see the latest observed water levels across the Tampa Bay region. As of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, reporting sites at Port Manatee, St. Petersburg and Tampa show the observed water level has stayed in line with predictions -- there has been no significant flooding at these locations.

Slightly higher water levels have been reported at Clearwater Beach.

Farther south into Naples, the observed water level is nearing minor flood stage.

Strong winds from tropical cyclones, like tropical storms and hurricanes, push water onshore. According to NOAA, the amplitude or how much the water level rises depends on the orientation of the coastline with the storm's track, intensity, size and speed of the storm.

The "bathymetry," or the "bed" of a given body of water, is another factor. Tampa Bay and the western Florida coastline are highly susceptible to storm surges.