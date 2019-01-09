HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — Four shelters are scheduled to open at noon Monday in Highlands County, the board of commissioners said.

In a Facebook post, the board of commissioners said the shelters will open as the area operates under a state of local emergency. One of the shelters will be for people with special needs.

Highlands County was one of two counties placed under a tropical storm watch Sunday. Polk County is also under a tropical storm watch.

The shelter locations are:

Avon Park

South Florida State College

University Center

600 W College Dr.

Lake Placid

Lake Placid High School

202 Green Dragon Dr.

Sebring

Alan Jay Convention Center

781 Magnolia Ave.

Special Needs

Bert J. Harris Agri-Civic Center

4509 George Blvd., Sebring

In addition to the shelter locations, there are three locations for residents in need of sandbags. From noon to 6:30 p.m. Monday, residents can pick up as many as 10 sandbags per person at:

Road and Bridge Offices in Sebring at 4344 George Blvd.

Road and Bridge Office in Avon Park at E. Winthrop St.

Road and Bridge Office in Lake Placid at CR621

If you have bags that need sand, those locations are:

Avon Park sand area at the intersection of CR 17, Isabelle Lake Road and Old Bombing Range Road.

Sebring sand area on S. George Boulevard, just north of the emergency operations center.

Lake Placid sand area at the intersection of CR 621 and Highlands Lake Drive

Voluntary evacuations were advised for people in low-lying areas, mobile homes and RVs.

All Highland County government offices will be closed for Labor Day, and many will be closed on Tuesday as the storm continues to move off Florida's east coast. For more information, see the post on the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners Facebook page.

For more information about emergency operations, residents can call 863-402-6800 or text “HCDORIAN” to 888777.

