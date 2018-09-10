TAMPA, Fla. -- Hillsborough County officials declared a local state of emergency on Tuesday morning ahead of Hurricane Michael's landfall in Northwest Florida.

The hurricane isn't expected to have a direct impact on the county or the Tampa Bay area, but officials made the declaration out of an abundance of caution.

The declaration also allows local officials to more easily get federal assistance and apply for funding from FEMA.

Emergency officials said they partially activated the Emergency Operations Center in Hillsborough and are preparing to take whatever action is necessary ahead of the storm.

Manatee County, southwest of Hillsborough, also declared a local state of emergency Tuesday morning.

The county made sandbags available at GT Bray, Bennett Park and the Convention Center.

